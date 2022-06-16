Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.
About Sasol (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
