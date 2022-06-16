Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sasol by 2,016.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 22.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 43.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

