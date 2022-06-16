Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111,331 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

