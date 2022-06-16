Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($34.38) to €35.10 ($36.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scor from €27.50 ($28.65) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

