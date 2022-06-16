Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Receives Buy Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

