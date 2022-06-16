Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarkson Capital

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

STNG stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

