SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.92

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.92 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 148.33 ($1.80). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.87), with a volume of 112,572 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. The company has a market cap of £157.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25.

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat-panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

