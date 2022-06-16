SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.92

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.92 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 148.33 ($1.80). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.87), with a volume of 112,572 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63. The company has a market cap of £157.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25.
SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)
