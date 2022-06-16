SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) & Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Critical Comparison

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Super Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Super Group and SeaWorld Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 160.09%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $79.89, suggesting a potential upside of 71.73%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47% SeaWorld Entertainment 18.25% -690.93% 12.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group and SeaWorld Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.38 $279.07 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.50 billion 2.25 $256.51 million $3.67 12.68

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Super Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Group beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.