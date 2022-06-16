Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.54

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 34182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $941.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 418,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.