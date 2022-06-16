Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.95. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3,615 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.88.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth $104,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 3,172.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sharecare by 16,264.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

