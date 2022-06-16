ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 7%

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $172.71 and last traded at $172.71. Approximately 2,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 511,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $525,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,971 shares of company stock worth $10,344,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 109.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 155.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

