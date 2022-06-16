Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.55

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.55 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.88). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 34,131 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £76.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In other news, insider Terry Boot acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £37,750 ($45,818.67).

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.