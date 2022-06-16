Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.80. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.58). The stock has a market cap of £64.83 million and a PE ratio of 27.90.

In other OnTheMarket news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £11,560.50 ($14,031.44).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

