Short Interest in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Declines By 18.0%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 76,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Adagene has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

