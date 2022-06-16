Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Grows By 34.6%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 776,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

AEye stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. AEye has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other AEye news, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,063.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,215 shares of company stock valued at $428,750 in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AEye by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AEye by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 880,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AEye by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

