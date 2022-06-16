Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Drops By 20.5%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AMC Networks stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

