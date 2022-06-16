Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Drops By 20.5%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.
AMC Networks stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,927,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
