Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Decreases By 21.8%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AOUT opened at $10.46 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.35.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 486,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 93,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

