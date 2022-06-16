Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Rises By 32.4%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANPC opened at $0.29 on Thursday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

