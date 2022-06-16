Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Rises By 34.9%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $685.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

