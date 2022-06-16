Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Expands By 34.8%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRDW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 946,015 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

NASDAQ:DCRDW opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

