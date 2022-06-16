Short Interest in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Decreases By 16.9%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

NMIH stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. NMI has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 58.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

