Short Interest in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Increases By 34.1%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Fred Telling acquired 124,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 229,306 shares of company stock worth $75,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oragenics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

