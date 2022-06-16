Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Rises By 33.7%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Pure Energy Minerals stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

