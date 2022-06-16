Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Rises By 33.7%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Pure Energy Minerals stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.