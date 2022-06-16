Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Grows By 33.9%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. Qt Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

