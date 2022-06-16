Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Drops By 17.1%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,376,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

