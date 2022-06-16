Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Rises By 34.3%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UUU opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 million, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.55.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

