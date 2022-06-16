Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Expands By 30.9%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.