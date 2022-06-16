Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Increases By 42.8%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

