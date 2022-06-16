Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Trading Up 1.2%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 21,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 45,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

