SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $18.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 169,553 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $9,562,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

