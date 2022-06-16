SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $18.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.61.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.
About SITE Centers (Get Rating)
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
