Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Purchases $24,340.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.34 per share, with a total value of $24,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

