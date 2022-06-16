SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,353.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,780 shares of company stock worth $44,685,176. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

