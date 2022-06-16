SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 659.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $464.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.77 and its 200 day moving average is $490.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $435.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.