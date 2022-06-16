SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

