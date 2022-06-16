SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,657 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,528,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,354,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $447.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

