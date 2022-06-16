SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,384 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 213.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.