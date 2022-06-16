SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $77.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE:SLG opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

