Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $238.33. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,454 shares of company stock worth $166,969,186. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,471,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

