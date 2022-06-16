SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 6.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.99. 1,670,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 39,496,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Specifically, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 204,213 shares of company stock worth $1,262,958. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.84.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $185,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

