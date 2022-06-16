Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$26.00.

