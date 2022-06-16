Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE SOLN opened at $51.09 on Monday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

