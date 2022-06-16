SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 100,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,817,200 shares.The stock last traded at $55.97 and had previously closed at $55.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

