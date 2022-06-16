SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,444,000 after purchasing an additional 773,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,277,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 227,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $37.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.