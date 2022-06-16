Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Reduced by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

