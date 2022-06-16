Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $0.93. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 188,758 shares traded.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

