Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) Trading Down 7.5%

Spirits Cap Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBEVD – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $323.00 and last traded at $920.00. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $995.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $920.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $856.13.

Get Spirits Cap alerts:

Spirits Cap Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBEVD)

Spirits Cap Corp. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as Capital Beverage Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirits Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirits Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.