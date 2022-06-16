StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

