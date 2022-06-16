STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 876,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 6,323.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after purchasing an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.23. STERIS has a twelve month low of $197.54 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

