Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

