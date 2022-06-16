StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
