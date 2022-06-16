StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.75.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
